TimesSquare Global Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary

Jul. 24, 2025
TimesSquare Capital Management
Summary

  • The Global Small Cap Portfolio outperformed the MSCI World Small Cap benchmark in the second quarter of 2025.
  • This outperformance was supported by positive allocation effect and strong stock selection across most regions.
  • The Americas was the portfolio’s largest regional contributor supported by strong stock selection.

Businessman and team analyzing financial statement Finance task. with smart phone and laptop and tablet.

Performance

Annualized

2Q25

1YR

3YR

5YR

7YR

Since Inception (1/1/2018)

Global Small Cap Composite (Gross)

18.27%

25.44%

15.59%

9.20%

6.50%

6.56%

Global Small Cap Composite (Net)

18.05%

24.46%

14.62%

8.27%

5.57%

5.63%

MSCI

TimesSquare Capital Management
TimesSquare Capital Management, a registered investment adviser headquartered in New York, manages assets primarily for institutional clients including corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations, public pension plans, and Taft-Hartley pension plans. The company is a fundamental research-oriented equity investment management firm specializing in growth equity strategies for institutional investors. Senior team members have a long tenure managing equity portfolios for institutional investors, with the Firm’s investment process tracing its roots back to 1984. TimesSquare is a significantly employee-owned organization. We believe that the broad equity participation at TimesSquare aligns the interests of our clients, consultants and associates, and promotes retention of key professionals. TimesSquare is an independent affiliate of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG), an asset management holding company. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by TimesSquare Capital Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use TimesSquare's official channels.

