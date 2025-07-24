TimesSquare Global Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary

TimesSquare Capital Management, a registered investment adviser headquartered in New York, manages assets primarily for institutional clients including corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations, public pension plans, and Taft-Hartley pension plans. The company is a fundamental research-oriented equity investment management firm specializing in growth equity strategies for institutional investors. Senior team members have a long tenure managing equity portfolios for institutional investors, with the Firm’s investment process tracing its roots back to 1984. TimesSquare is a significantly employee-owned organization. We believe that the broad equity participation at TimesSquare aligns the interests of our clients, consultants and associates, and promotes retention of key professionals. TimesSquare is an independent affiliate of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG), an asset management holding company. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by TimesSquare Capital Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use TimesSquare's official channels.