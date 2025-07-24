RELX PLC (RELX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 3:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Erik Engstrom - CEO & Executive Director
Nicholas Lawrence Luff - CFO & Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
Adam Ian Berlin - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
George W Webb - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Henry Hayden - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division
Lisa Yang - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Nicholas Michael Edward Dempsey - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Steven Craig Thomas Liechti - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Erik Engstrom
Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. As you may have seen from our press release this morning, we delivered strong financial results in the first half, and we made further operational and strategic progress. Underlying revenue growth was 7%. Underlying adjusted operating profit growth was 9%. Adjusted earnings per share growth was 10% at constant currency, and we have announced a 7% increase in the pound sterling interim dividend.
Group underlying revenue growth of 7% was in line with full year 2024, but with a higher quality growth profile. Risk with continued strong growth, STM with continued good growth and developing momentum, Legal with a further step-up in growth and Exhibitions now established at strong ongoing growth.
On this chart, you can see the first half growth rate for each business area as well as the relative sizes of the segments within each of them. You can also see that we're showing print and print-related revenue separately here. I'll come back to that later.
In Risk, underlying revenue growth was 8%, in line with full year 2024 and underlying adjusted operating profit growth was 9%. Strong growth continues to be driven across segments by the development and rollout of higher value-add, deeply embedded AI- enabled analytics and decision
