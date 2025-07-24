RELX PLC (RELX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Erik Engstrom - CEO & Executive Director

Nicholas Lawrence Luff - CFO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Adam Ian Berlin - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

George W Webb - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Henry Hayden - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division

Lisa Yang - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Nicholas Michael Edward Dempsey - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Steven Craig Thomas Liechti - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Erik Engstrom

Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. As you may have seen from our press release this morning, we delivered strong financial results in the first half, and we made further operational and strategic progress. Underlying revenue growth was 7%. Underlying adjusted operating profit growth was 9%. Adjusted earnings per share growth was 10% at constant currency, and we have announced a 7% increase in the pound sterling interim dividend.

Group underlying revenue growth of 7% was in line with full year 2024, but with a higher quality growth profile. Risk with continued strong growth, STM with continued good growth and developing momentum, Legal with a further step-up in growth and Exhibitions now established at strong ongoing growth.

On this chart, you can see the first half growth rate for each business area as well as the relative sizes of the segments within each of them. You can also see that we're showing print and print-related revenue separately here. I'll come back to that later.

In Risk, underlying revenue growth was 8%, in line with full year 2024 and underlying adjusted operating profit growth was 9%. Strong growth continues to be driven across segments by the development and rollout of higher value-add, deeply embedded AI- enabled analytics and decision