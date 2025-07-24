Western Asset GSM 5-Year Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary

Jul. 24, 2025 8:45 AM ET
Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • The fixed income market experienced periods of volatility, but posted a modest gain during the second quarter.
  • Investor sentiment was impacted by several factors, including persistent trade uncertainty, signs of global economic strains, questions over future Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, mounting fiscal concerns, and hostilities between Israel and Iran.
  • Global growth is expected to slow given heightened unpredictability, but should remain positive.
  • Overall monetary policy remains restrictive and we believe that central banks will continue to cut rates.

Investment portfolio diversification strategy. Risk management and asset allocation. Investor using laptop computer to manage stock investments.

tadamichi

Performance Review

  • Tactical duration positioning, which was net long overall, contributed to performance.
  • There were no meaningful detractors from returns over the period.
  • Yield curve positioning, sector allocation and security selection did not meaningfully impact the strategy’s relative performance

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News