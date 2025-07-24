Gecina (GECFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Gecina (OTCPK:GECFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Benat Ortega - CEO & Director

Nicolas Dutreuil - Deputy Chief Executive Officer in Charge of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Amal Aboulkhouatem - Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division

Florent Laroche-Joubert - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Jonathan Sacha Kownator - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Stéphanie Dossmann - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Valerie Jacob Guezi - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Gecina 2025 Half Year Earnings. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded.

[Operator Instructions] Today, we have Benat Ortega, CEO; and Nicolas Dutreuil, Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, as our presenters. I will now hand you over to your host, Benat Ortega, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Benat Ortega

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. The past 6 months have been both intense and exciting, and we are proud to be delivering a strong performance. Let me begin a bit differently today, taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture. Hybrid working and now the return to the office are more than a trend. It's a structural shift that is reshaping workspaces and redefining demand.

Many companies in France, Europe and beyond are placing renewed emphasis on in-office collaboration. Paris is definitely standing out as a leader. People here spend 3.5 days a week in the office, that is 70% of their working time, well ahead of other global cities like Singapore, New York, London or Toronto. And recent data shows that the situation is even improving.

In this context, our clients are clear. In order to encourage the employees to be