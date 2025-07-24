WTI Crude Price Steadies Near $66 As Inventory Draw And Trade Hopes Ease Selling Pressure (Technical Analysis)

Traders Union
103 Followers

Summary

  • WTI crude rebounds to $65.79 after a four-day slide, supported by bullish EIA inventory data.
  • U.S.-EU trade talks and China diplomacy lift risk sentiment, but technical barriers remain.
  • Price remains capped under $68 resistance with RSI at 46.81 and EMAs forming layered pressure.

High angle view of an oil rig close to shore, Cromarty Firth, Scotland, United Kingdom

Abstract Aerial Art

By Jainam Mehta

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures are trading near $65.79 as of Thursday afternoon, recovering from a recent four-session decline. The modest rebound comes amid signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and European Union, alongside stronger-than-expected inventory

This article was written by

Traders Union
103 Followers
Traders Union is a leading financial portal dedicated to empowering traders and investors with essential information to maximize their success in the financial markets. Its mission is to create a trusted platform where users can easily access comprehensive details about the top brokerage firms offering the most favorable and seamless trading conditions. Founded in 2010, Traders Union was built on the idea of providing thorough and unbiased reviews of international forex brokers, along with high-quality content covering global trading and investment trends. Traders Union saves time and effort by making the process of selecting a reliable broker hassle-free. With the Traders Union Broker Rating, users have all the data needed to make well-informed decisions, eliminating the need for endless research and review reading.

Recommended For You

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News