Western Asset Gov/Corp Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • The fixed income market experienced periods of volatility, but posted a modest gain during the second quarter.
  • Overall monetary policy remains restrictive and we believe that central banks will continue to cut rates.
  • Security selection was a modest detractor from results, driven by a small underweight to securities rated BBB.

Investment portfolio symbol. Wooden blocks with concept words Investment portfolio on beautiful background from dollar bills. Business investment portfolio concept. Copy space.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: The fixed income market experienced periods of volatility, but posted a modest gain during the second quarter. Investor sentiment was impacted by several factors, including persistent trade uncertainty, signs of global economic strains, questions over future Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy, mounting fiscal

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FKDNX--
Franklin DynaTech Fund Class A
FDTRX--
Franklin DynaTech Fund Class R6
FDYZX--
Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class
FDYNX--
Franklin DynaTech Fund Class C
FDNRX--
Franklin DynaTech Fund Class R
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News