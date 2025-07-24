Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Ben M. Palmer - President, CEO & Director

Michael L. Schmit - CFO, VP, Treasurer & Corporate Secretary

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Schmit.

Michael L. Schmit

I'll now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Ben Palmer.

Ben M. Palmer

Thanks, Mike, and thank you for joining our call this morning. Second quarter sales were down slightly compared to the prior year. However, the year-over-year declines have moderated as our production levels have stabilized. While much uncertainty exists in the macro environment with tariffs, interest rates and the general economy, we have seen positive signs, including declining channel inventory. We are cautiously optimistic that the industry is working through excess inventory and that more certainty