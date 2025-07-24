UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCPK:UPMKF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 6:15 AM ET

Welcome to UPM's Quarter 2 2025 Results Webcast. My name is Massimo Reynaudo. I'm the CEO of UPM, and I'm here today with Tapio Korpeinen, the CFO. Over the next half an hour or so, we wil share the main facts of the second quarter and then open up for your questions.

Three months ago, we reported a good start of the year, but the promising start took a negative turn during the second quarter. In quarter 2, in fact, our sales decreased by 6% from last year to EUR 2.4 billion, mainly due to lower sales prices and unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates. Our comparable EBIT decreased by 31% to EUR 126 million. The EBIT margin was 5.2%. The tariff announcements caused uncertainty in the global trade, which weakened the demand for our products and weakened the U.S. dollar. These had negative impact, particularly on our Fibres and Communication Paper businesses.

On the other hand, our advanced materials businesses showed more resilience. To secure performance, we took a number of decisive actions to safeguard the competitiveness across all our businesses. In parallel, we also made good progresses in the refinery in Leuna, successfully starting up the first of the refineries' 3 core processes. This represents a key milestone in the development of a new biochemical business.