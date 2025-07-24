The European Central Bank (ECB) opted to keep interest rates unchanged in July. While the decision was widely anticipated, it marks a potential turning point in the ECB’s policy stance. With inflation now hovering around the 2% target and signs
July ECB Decision: Rates On Hold Amid Trade Uncertainty
Summary
- The ECB kept rates unchanged, signaling a shift to a wait-and-see approach as inflation aligns with its 2% target.
- Economic resilience and declining wage growth support the ECB’s confidence that inflation will remain contained, reducing pressure for further rate cuts.
- Trade tensions and downside risks to growth dominate ECB concerns, but optimism grows as an EU-US trade deal appears likely soon.
- Markets interpret the ECB’s stance as more hawkish, with expectations of a prolonged pause in rate changes if inflation and trade risks stabilize.
