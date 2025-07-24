Halvio Capital Q2 2025 Letter To Partners

xijian/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Partners,

Accounts managed by Halvio Capital returned 6.72% compared to the Dow Jones (DJI) up 4.98%, S&P 500 (SP500), (SPX) up 10.6%, Russell 2000 (RTY) up 8.5% and TSX 7.3%. There were some USD headwinds that ate into a little bit of the return but these should even out over time.

I’ll remind you that companies that we own are rarely included in the main indexes and might zip when the market zags or vice versa. A quarter of over or underperformance should have no bearing on the underlying investments we own and I expect there will be plenty of quarters that we underperform and hopefully there will be more quarters of overperformance. You shouldn’t read into it one way or another but base it on a 3 to 5 year time horizon.

THE BRIEF RETURN OF VOLATILITY

Building out the positions in a highly volatile market can be both a blessing and a curse which is what I stepped into starting April 1. In markets that are starting to go down, you want to get the best price you possibly can by being patient while also being cognizant of the fact that you can’t time the absolute bottom. One way a rational investor should operate is if the price is attractive today and meets your return hurdle, you should just buy and not worry if it goes down after or is volatile. If you’re getting excellent value for the price paid, in the long run it won’t matter. Mostly everything else is noise. I scaled into our positions over the course of early April trying to take advantage of some of the volatility.

TOP 5 HOLDINGS

A brief summary of our top 5 holdings in no particular order are below. Each write up won’t always be this long but since I haven’t really written about any of these investments I thought it’d be worthwhile to share my view.

JAPAN BASKET – Japan is an interesting place to look for stocks. Not only are they really cheap, but the companies themselves can operate very diverse segments. The businesses also don’t lose money as often as other companies in other parts of the world. It is not atypical to come across a company who operates restaurants and at the same time sells electricity through renewable energy sources (Kaihan 3133.T) or a textile manufacturer that also operates shopping centres and golfing ranges (The Japan Wool Textile Co (OTCPK:JWTXF). 3201.T). I’ll use bullet form to go over a few of the holdings in the Japanese basket but just know there are more and some of these might get recycled as I turn over and research more names that I like better.

Nissan Tokyo Sales Holdings Co. Ltd. (8291.T) is an investment based on the current trend of buyouts from parent-subsidiary listings. It operates 115 Nissan auto dealerships around Tokyo, just repurchased 10% of shares outstanding at the end of last year, trades at half of book value, has a ¥13B net cash balance sheet, owns significant land value in Tokyo (¥30B book value vs ¥29B market cap) which is more than likely undervalued on the books. It’s consistently profitable and management is targeting ¥6.5B operating profit. There are now 2 activists at a combined 6% of the register.

Keihin Co. (9312.T) - I wrote about it here and and sent a letter to the board here.

Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co. (7952.T) has 21% global market share in pianos and just had a weak year due to Chinese and North American waning demand. The stock trades for 0.5x book value and their new CEO, who is the son-in-law of the recently passed CEO, just put out an ambitious 10-year plan to achieve ¥150B in sales and ¥15B in operating profit. Even if they hit their 3 year projection of ¥5B operating profit, it would bring them back to 2023 levels and would value them at 3.5x EV/EBITDA. There is not a ton of M&A in the piano space but Steinway was bought out in 2013 for EV/EBITDA of 14.5x and a 35.4 P/E. Steinway also received buyout interest in 2018 at a $1B valuation which would have valued it around 31x earnings or 15.5x EV/EBIT based on their 2022 prospectus. If Kawai can garner even half of that multiple the stock should do well.

Gamecard-Joyco Holdings (6249.T) trades at 60% NCAV and half of book, has ¥55.7B in cash and securities with no debt against a market cap of ¥33.8B. It also has 38% share of the market in prepaid card systems in pachinko parlours. It’s most likely overearning in the past year due to the new Japanese banknotes issuance in 2024 that needed system upgrades but the business earns good ROICs and barely any capex is required. Pachinko seems to be not only a grey legal area but also a declining industry. On top of that management did a foolish equity issuance two years ago but recently bought back 4.5% shares last year and pays a small dividend. No shareholder owns over 10% and the largest shareholder, Sankyo Co. Ltd. which is a pachinko manufacturer, has been a capital allocation success story over the past 5 years and can hopefully nudge them in the right direction on that front.

A couple of arguments or push backs against purchasing Japanese equities could be taking on foreign currency risk. Japan has kept interest rates extremely low over the past 30 years and while I’m no macro expert, this has weighed on the Yen value. With inflation increasing and the BOJ raising rates slightly, it could have the opposite effect and increase the value of the Yen. The valuations alone are compelling enough to take a bit of currency risk. Another risk could be the so-called “value trap” risk. I completely get this risk. I have a watchlist of about 400 Japanese equities right now and a large amount of those trade under book value. These companies have been perpetual value traps for years and might still stay that way. The answer to this is it’s hard to lose money when you’re buying profitable companies significantly below their true value with huge downside protection in the form of excess cash or undervalued real estate. Not to mention the corporate reforms that have been underway the past 2 years that will help unlock the value. Most of these companies even pay dividends while we wait for the market to recognize their true worth.

F.I.L.A. SpA (FILA.MI)

It’s always a good idea to study companies that have been around for a hundred years. It’s even better if they have a couple of subsidiaries that have been around for over 500 years (Arches) and 400 years (Canson). F.I.L.A. SpA is a generational family-owned company listed on the Borsa Italiana (Italian stock exchange) that is a global manufacturer and supplier of over 25 brands that consist of writing instruments, paper, paints and other products of a similar nature. It was founded in 1920 and over the past 30 years has made a series of acquisitions that have brought it to its current size and scale. It operates in 2 segments and has a fast growing Indian subsidiary DOMS that makes the company extremely compelling as this subsidiary represents a large percentage of the total enterprise value (59%) and market cap (81%) of FILA.

The overall business is relatively stable producing an average €615m in revenue and €96m in EBITDA the past 5 years with the vast majority coming from North America and Europe. Of course a business wouldn’t be anything without free cash flow and FILA has produced that too with an average €52m over the same 5 years. This free cash flow (and DOMS sale proceeds - see below) has allowed them to repay a substantial amount of debt that was incurred in acquiring businesses over the years, going from €493m net debt on December 31, 2020 to €176m as of March 31, 2025. It’s School and Office segment consists of brands like Ticonderoga, Canson and Giotto where their market share ranges from 20% to greater than 50% in certain countries. These brands produce pencils, school paper, coloured markers, etc. This segment is very seasonal, as you’d imagine, with working capital built up over the first 2 quarters and most of the sales and collections happening at the back end of the calendar year when kids return to school. The other segment, Fine Arts, consists of brands like Canson and Arches which produce fine art paper which has over a 50% global market share. Fine Arts helps offset some of the School segment seasonality as its sales are strongest in the first quarter.

The CEO, Masssimo Candela, owns 27% of the shares and has majority voting rights. He’s been CEO since 1992 after taking over from his father and has a history of making strategic acquisitions and paying out free cash flow to shareholders. FILA is projecting paying dividends of 20% - 40% of profits on a go-forward basis which gives shareholders a good yield in the meantime.

While the main FILA business is interesting on its own, what makes this situation extremely compelling is their DOMS subsidiary. FILA invested a combined €41m for a total 51% stake in 2012 and 2015 that has allowed DOMS to gain access to international markets and grow significantly, compounding revenues at 37% and EBITDA at 63% over the past 5 years with ending 2025 revenues of €191m and EBITDA of €34.8m. DOMS is the second largest Indian company in the stationary and art products market. They IPO’d in December 2023 on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange in India) at INR 790 and are now trading at about INR 2,444. Over the past year and a half FILA has sold down their majority position for cumulative proceeds of €179m which, as mentioned above, has been used for debt paydown, while still retaining a 26.01% stake. DOMS stock price has come down a bit the past month and with the Indian rupee depreciating against the Euro in the same time frame, FILA’s 26.01% stake is currently worth €385m by my calculation.

While DOMS seems to be trading at a lofty trailing EV/EBITDA multiple of 42x, even if you cut the valuation in half to represent less of FILA’s enterprise value, FILA would be still trading at a substantial discount to global peers. Management believes they can double DOMS sales to about €400 million and reach 40% market share in India as there are tremendous tailwinds with India having some of the lowest per capita stationary consumption in the world. With that type of future potential and rapid historical growth, DOMS should trade at a premium to competitors.

So what’s FILA worth? Potentially a lot more than where it’s trading at today. Valuing DOMS at market value would bring in €388m, leaving the remaining FILA business with an implied value of €267m or under 3x EV/EBITDA. Even if you think DOMS is way overvalued and discount the current value 50%, FILA’s core business would trade at just under 5x EV/EBITDA. When compared with global competitors that are over-levered and trading near double that multiple, FILA should be worth close to 100% higher than where it currently is trading in the market. Depending on your value of DOMS, it could be greater. This doesn’t take into account the potential for management, as they have done in the past, to build the business through strategic M&A. FILA also recently entered into a shareholders agreement with DOMS where they and other shareholders have affirmative voting rights (ability to block certain corporate actions) provided that FILA stays above a 20% threshold. Theoretically, FILA could sell another 5%-6% and receive just under €100m if it chooses.

What’s potentially weighing on the stock, like many stocks, is the impact of tariffs. But FILA has a global supply chain that can act as a competitive advantage in a tariff world. FILA’s 22 global production facilities will allow it to have little impact from tariffs with the ability to manufacture in countries not exposed to tariffs from the US. Another factor could be that this is a small cap in Europe, which is often overlooked by investors, with a controlling shareholder. What gives this investment a larger weighting in the portfolio is the substantial downside protection from the cheap valuation price paid (3x EV/EBITDA) as well as the valuable DOMS stake (€388m vs market cap of €478m).

CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCQX:CPHRF) (CPH.TO)

Cipher is a Canadian specialty pharma company in the dermatology space that’s been a stable cash generative machine with gross margins in excess of

60% (not including the licensing segment), EBITDA margins over 50% and extremely high free cash flow conversion, essentially 100%, due to the $154m tax loss carryforwards and capital light nature of the business. How capital light? The company has barely any R&D and negligible capital expenditures. Some years capex is actually zero! Because of this, Cipher has extremely high ROIC and can build up cash on the balance sheet quickly. Historically the company did a little over $20m in revenues consistently with their licensing segment making up a larger portion than their product segment, but this has reversed in the last couple of years due to generics entering the market. Their main product, Epuris, was introduced in 2013 and treats severe acne. Since launching, it has grown to just under 50% market share in a niche category and did $13m in sales for 2024. I don’t expect real competition for the product as Epuris has a better delivery method as it can be taken without food and better absorption in the body.

And because it operates in a small market, no pharma company is going to want to spend millions of dollars to get a product approved when the size of the market is approximately $30m. Their licensing business represents 20% of their revenues with their main product, Absorica, essentially the same product as Epuris but licensed out into the US market. Cipher has the ability to bring this product back in house in 2026 and generate more profits if it chooses to.

Cipher was spun out of CML Healthcare in 2003 and run by Dr. John Mull until he resigned in 2006 while maintaining a large stake in the company. In the late 2010’s, two successive CEO’s made some questionable acquisitions which forced Craig Mull, John’s son, to step in as CEO in 2019. Since that time, Craig has cut costs, paid down debt, repurchased shares at opportune times and recently made a big acquisition that the market has yet to reflect full value for.

Last summer they purchased ParaPRO for $89.5m using a mixture of cash, debt and equity that effectively doubled the business and should improve overall margins. For this they got Natroba (and the generic Spinosad) which treats scabies and head lice in the US and has 23% market share of a $120m sized market. The competitor who controls the bulk of the market, Permethrin, does not work as well because the lice have grown resistant to it which should allow Natroba to take market share as Natroba offers a complete cure. Cipher can now introduce this product not only into Canada, but also worldwide and are in discussions to do so via licensing agreements. With the acquisition they also got a 50 person US sales team which can in-house their Absorica license when it expires and layer on complementary products that Cipher purchases in the future.

Ever since touching around $19/share last August, the stock was down almost 50% at the beginning of April which can be attributed to:

Investors had high hopes on MOB-015 which is a nail fungus treatment that Cipher has the Canadian rights to and is currently approved in Europe. When North American trial results were released, it didn’t show the results necessary for approval and the stock reacted negatively to this development

As a result of the ParaPRO acquisition, there has been some elevated operating costs during the beginning of 2025 which should subside going forward

Cipher reports in USD but trades in Canada and if you don’t convert the numbers they appear more expensive

Insiders own 48% of the stock which limits liquidity and the ability to take a substantial position for larger funds

Based on just the current business, I estimate it can do a normalized run rate of US $25m EBITDA. We know they just paid down $15m of the $40m from the acquisition already so EV right now is about $270m which means it’s trading at just under 11x EV/EBITDA, not egregiously cheap. But if you look 1-3 years out, the earnings generation can easily double. With this acquisition, they have the potential to 1) enter Natroba into the Canadian market, 2) license Natroba globally and 3) take market share against a product that isn’t as effective in the US. By my estimates, these actions can add an extra $25m of EBITDA, which would put Cipher at 5.5x EV/EBITDA, not accounting for any cash generation in the meantime, other acquisitions that the CEO has specifically stated they want to do, or in housing Absorica and capturing more revenue and margin. That $50m EBITDA is essentially free cash flow, and I don’t think it’s a stretch that this business, with its growth and business profile, should trade for less than 10x, or roughly where it trades today. At that multiple shares should be roughly 100% higher. Cipher seems to agree with their undervaluation as they have recently announced another share repurchase as well. I recommend listening to this podcast to get a good introduction to the business and management.

NET LEASE OFFICE PROPERTIES (NLOP)

NLOP is an office REIT that was spun off from W.P Carey (WPC) in 2023 with the sole purpose of an orderly liquidation of the properties over time. W.P. Carey issued 1 share of NLOP for every 15 shares held by current investors which resulted in some forced selling. Investors who purchased W.P. Carey, a large multibillion dollar industrial REIT, now also had a small few hundred million dollar office REIT they owned as well that they either couldn’t own due to size constraints or didn’t want to own because of the direct office exposure.

Since the spin, NLOP has sold assets at a decent clip for good valuations and has completely paid off all of their debt. This is the profile of the company at the spin vs today:

Of the $148m of debt outstanding, $115m of that is non-recourse mortgage tied to 6 properties which means NLOP currently can hand the keys back to the creditors on 6 of their properties and wipe that debt off their books. For the remaining debt (the mezzanine loan), NLOP announced in April that they had paid it off, which means technically NLOP has no debt and a net cash balance sheet. With the pay down of this debt, management has hinted at future sale proceeds being returned to shareholders.

Without the 6 non-recourse properties, there would be 31 properties with annual base rent (ABR) of approximately $73m on a go forward basis. Subtracting normalized operating property expenses would bring NOI to around $50m a year. If you include the property sales over the next 2 years plus a build up of cash of $4-$6 during that time, total value is about $50/share, for 56% upside at current prices. When NLOP starts paying out dividends or buying back stock, it could further increase the IRR as the dividend would give us capital back and the buyback would increase what the company is ultimately worth in the end. I expect this to grind higher as properties are sold.

LEON’S FURNITURE LTD (OTCPK:LEFUF) (LNF.TO)

I wrote about it here and don’t have any real updates right now.

AN ODE TO BUFFETT

With the announcement of Buffett retiring this quarter and passing on the baton at Berkshire, it would be remiss of me to not highlight the fact that he’s been hugely influential in shaping my investment philosophy through his letters, interviews and speeches. He’s someone I’ve always learned from.

Compounding at 20% over 60 years is probably a record that won’t be beaten. Some of my favourite Buffett reads are this Microsoft (MSFT) exchange he had with an employee, this See’s Candies letter and this arbitrage story.

MARKET COMMENTARY

I can’t add any real value here as I don’t know whether the market will be up, down or sideways next. Talking about current accounts, trade deficits, inflation, reserve currencies and trade policy game theory is extremely interesting to follow and read, but I don’t think it’s really useful to form an investment decision. What I do know is that the end of the quarter sentiment was completely different than the beginning of the quarter. The first week of April everything you read seemed as if the sky was falling, markets were crashing and there didn’t seem like there would be any relief. In periods where the market's timeframe shrinks, it can serve an investor to expand theirs and look out a year or two. The market has seemed to have shrugged off the jolt that Trump’s tariffs have caused at the beginning of April and now appears a little frothy to me. SPACs are making a comeback, anything AI-related is up a lot and companies that are announcing that they will be using their cash to purchase bitcoin are receiving large stock surges. It is reminiscent of 2021 and we all know how the following year went (that’s not a prediction).

FOLLOW ALONG

On top of the letters I write, I decided to start a blog at the beginning of the year where you can read some investing write ups and thoughts I have (you can click here and scroll to the bottom to subscribe). I’ll attach all the posts I made this quarter in the Appendix below. I’ve appreciated all the feedback I’ve gotten so far and look forward to engaging even more.

Sincerely,

Anthony



