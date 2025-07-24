Textron Inc. (TXT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
David Rosenberg - Executive VP & CFO
Scott C. Donnelly - Chairman, President & CEO
Scott P. Hegstrom - Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasurer
Conference Call Participants
David Egon Strauss - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Douglas Stuart Harned - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Gautam J. Khanna - TD Cowen, Research Division
Gavin Eric Parsons - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Kristine T. Liwag - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Myles Alexander Walton - Wolfe Research, LLC
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Peter J. Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Peter John Skibitski - Alembic Global Advisors
Robert Alan Stallard - Vertical Research Partners, LLC
Samantha Stiroh - BofA Securities, Research Division
Seth Michael Seifman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Sheila Karin Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Textron Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be moderating your call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand over to Scott Hegstrom, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, to begin. Please go ahead.
Scott P. Hegstrom
Thanks, Emily, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to mention that we will be discussing future estimates and expectations during our call today. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors, which are detailed in our SEC filings and also in today's press release. On the call today, we have Scott Donnelly, Textron's Chairman and CEO; and David Rosenberg, our Chief Financial Officer.
Our earnings call presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. Revenues in the quarter were $3.7 billion, up 5.4% or $189 million from last year's
- Read more current TXT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts