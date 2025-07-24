Nvidia: Reflecting On A Bad Call (Rating Upgrade)

Henrik Alex
Investing Group

Summary

  • Three months ago, Nvidia got hit by a double whammy of trade tension escalations and new export restrictions, which effectively precluded the company from shipping AI chips to China.
  • While the issue will impact near-term financial results quite meaningfully, Nvidia still managed to start fiscal year 2026 on a strong note.
  • Core Data Center revenue increased by 10% sequentially and more than 70% year-over-year, while free cash flow of $25.8 billion represented a new all-time high.
  • In recent months, trade tensions have eased, thus resulting in markets rallying to new all-time highs, with Nvidia leading the pack.
  • While the company's near-term prospects remain strong, elevated valuation and overheated markets are keeping me sidelined.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Note:

I have covered NVIDIA Corporation or "Nvidia" (NASDAQ:NVDA) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Three months ago, shares of AI graphics processing unit behemoth Nvidia got hit

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Over the past decade, we have achieved an annualized return of almost 40%.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 10-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

image.png

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
20.16K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News