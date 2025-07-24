Fidelis Insurance: The Forgotten Gem

Giacomo Bocanegra
187 Followers

Summary

  • Strong upside potential driven by normalized EPS of $2.30–$2.50 and expanding margins in the next 12-18 months.
  • Valuation sits at 0.73x book value and under 7x normalized earnings, compared to Bermuda peers, which trade above book.
  • Management’s disciplined capital allocation: $105.4M in buybacks, $46.2M in dividends paid in 2024, along with $400M debt raised to retire higher-cost preferreds.
  • I rate the stock a BUY. I see further buybacks, resolution of aviation litigation, and long-term fundamentals.

insurance form, calculator and pen on the table

After a tough quarter that represented a loss of $42.5M, the stock slipped to around $16 and never bounced back. But the core business is still intact. What’s changed is the market’s attention span. And that’s the opportunity.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:

This article was written by

Giacomo Bocanegra
187 Followers
Giacomo Bocanegra currently serves as portfolio manager for the hedge fund Bocanegra Asset Management LP. Before BAM, Mr. Bocanegra held equity research roles at Lucerne Capital Management and Wells Fargo. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lawrence University.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FIHL, over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FIHL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FIHL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FIHL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News