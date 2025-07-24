Leading British lender Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) produced a solid set of results for the second quarter, with after-tax earnings comfortably clearing sell-side consensus. While this was driven partly by lower credit loss provisioning – a lower quality beat
Lloyds Banking Group Q2 Earnings: Structural Hedge Tailwind Continues To Power Growth
Summary
- British bank Lloyds reported a solid set of figures for the second quarter, with after-tax earnings comfortably clearing consensus.
- The bank's structural hedge continues to power net interest margin expansion, offsetting deposit and asset margin headwinds.
- Healthy capital generation and a surplus over management's target level can support an attractive shareholder yield.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LYG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.