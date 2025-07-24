The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) tracks the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology 25/50 Index, much like VGT, and suffers from the same drawbacks. My first preference in today's market environment is a DIY
FTEC: The Right Core, But Not The Complete Picture
Summary
- FTEC suffers from high concentration, backward-looking market cap weighting, and misses key tech names like Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet.
- Lower AUM leads to liquidity issues, making FTEC less attractive compared to larger peers like VGT, despite its slightly lower fees.
- DIY tech portfolios or more diversified ETFs like QQQ offer better risk-reward and flexibility than FTEC’s rigid, concentrated approach.
- I rate FTEC a Hold, as current tech valuations and lack of diversification make it less compelling for passive investors in today’s market.
