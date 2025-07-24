Fidelity Contrafund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Fidelity Contrafund outperformed the S&P 500 in Q2 2025, driven by strong stock selection in tech and communication services, notably Meta and Netflix.
  • Our investment approach emphasizes best-of-breed, large-cap growth companies with durable multiyear earnings growth and strong management teams.
  • We remain overweight in tech-related growth plays, especially those leveraging AI, and maintain significant positions in Meta, Nvidia, and Microsoft.
  • Despite policy uncertainty and inflation risks, we are optimistic about finding attractive opportunities and expect robust earnings growth from our core holdings.

Performance Review

For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 16.53% handily topping the 10.94% advance of the benchmark S&P 500 index. The benchmark ended June at an all-time high after erasing a brief but steep early-April decline that followed President

