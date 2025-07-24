Things just went from bad to worse for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The company reported Q2 '25 results on Wednesday after the bell and missed on almost every single metric. The stock was down
Buy Tesla While It's Still Raining
Summary
- Despite a tough second quarter for Tesla, Inc. and guidance for more pain, I see this +9% pullback as a buying opportunity for long-term TSLA investors, as sentiment has bottomed.
- Tesla's investment thesis centers on its AI, robotics, and energy potential, not just current auto sales.
- Margins are stabilizing sequentially, energy is a bright spot, and I believe the worst is priced in.
- Key risks remain: TSLA valuation is high, competition is fierce, and clarity on new models is lacking.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Tesla and why I see more upside ahead.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.