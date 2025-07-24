Huhtamäki Oyj (HOYFF) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCPK:HOYFF) H1 2025 Earnings Call July 24, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristian Tammela - Vice President of Investor Relations

Ralf Klaus Wunderlich - President & CEO

Thomas Geust - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Thielmann - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Calle Loikkanen - Danske Bank A/S, Research Division

Hai Huynh - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

James Perry - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research

Kevin Christopher Fogarty - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Lewis Merrick - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Maria Wikstrom - SEB, Research Division

Morayo Adesina - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Kristian Tammela

Good morning all, and welcome to Huhtamäki's Investor Call for the second quarter of 2025. My name is Kristian Tammela, VP of IR. Today, we will have a presentations first by our President and CEO, Ralf Wunderlich and then by our CFO, Thomas Geust. After presentations, we have time for Q&A as usual.

And with that, handing over to Ralf.

Ralf Klaus Wunderlich

Thank you, Kristian, and good morning also from my side. Look, it's a quarter which is showing stable performance in a very volatile environment. Many things did happen during the quarter. Clearly, the market uncertainty continued. The consumers continue to be also cautious. The geopolitical tensions continue to be effect. U.S. tariff situation didn't clarify in full neither during the quarter, and we are seeing a very weakening U.S. dollar. And still, we were able to deliver a financial performance, which is in line with previous years and which is showing volume growth versus Q1 this year. We were upgraded also from S&P with regards to our credit rating, and we are now investment grade.

We acquired Zellwin Farms and integrated them over the quarter already into our North American business. And