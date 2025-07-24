Sonoco Products Company (SON) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jerry A. Cheatham - VP of Global Finance for Industrial Paper Packaging

Paul Joachimczyk - Chief Financial Officer

Robert Howard Coker - President, CEO & Director

Rodger D. Fuller - COO & Interim CEO of Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA

Roger P. Schrum - Interim Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Anojja Aditi Shah - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Anthony James Pettinari - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Gabrial Shane Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

George Leon Staphos - BofA Securities, Research Division

Ghansham Panjabi - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

John Robert Dunigan - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Mark Adam Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners

Matthew Burke Roberts - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Michael Andrew Roxland - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sonoco Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to Roger Schrum, Interim Head of Investor Relations and Communications. You may begin.

Roger P. Schrum

Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday evening, we issued a news release and posted an investor presentation that reviews Sonoco's Second quarter 2025 financial results. Both are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at sonoco.com. A replay of today's conference call will be available on our website, and we'll post a transcript later this week.

If you would turn to Slide 2, I will remind you that during today's call, we will discuss a number of forward-looking statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual results may differ materially.