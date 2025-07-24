Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Mark W. Kowlzan

Thank you, Joe. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call today. I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA. And with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, President; and Kent Pflederer, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'll begin the call with an overview of our second quarter results, and then I'm going to be turning the call over to Tom and Kent, who will provide further details. I'll be then wrapping things up, and then we'll be glad to take questions.

Yesterday, we reported second quarter net income of $242 million or $2.67 per share. Excluding the special items, second quarter 2025 net income was $224 million or $2.48 per share compared to the second quarter of 2024 net income of $199 million or $2.20 per share. Second quarter net sales