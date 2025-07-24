First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Barberio - Vice President of Investor Relations

Mark Edward Seaton - Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Feivish Wajner - VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bose Thomas George - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Mark Christian DeVries - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Maxwell Fritscher - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Terry Ma - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the First American Financial Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] A copy of today's press release is available on First American's website at www.firstam.com/investor. Please note that the call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the company's investor website and for a short time by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and enter the conference ID 13754701.

We will now turn the call over to Craig Barberio, Vice President, Investor Relations, to make an introductory statement.

Craig Barberio

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to First American's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2025.

Joining us today on the call will be our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Seaton; and Matt Wajner, Chief Financial Officer.

Some of the statements made today may contain forward-looking statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current fact. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the company does not undertake to update forward- looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. For more information on these risks and uncertainties, please refer to yesterday's earnings release and the risk factors discussed in