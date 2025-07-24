Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Jeff Schweitzer - Chairman, President & CEO

Brian Richardson - Senior Executive VP & CFO

Mike Keim - President & Director

Timothy Switzer - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Tyler Cacciator - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Jeff Schweitzer

Thank you, Carly, and good morning, and thank you to all of our listeners for joining us. Joining me on the call this morning is Mike Keim, our Chief Operating Officer and President of Univest Bank and Trust; and Brian Richardson, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone of the forward-looking statements disclaimer. Please be advised that during the course of this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements that express management's intentions, beliefs or expectations within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Univest's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. I will refer you to the forward-looking cautionary statements in our earnings release and in our SEC filings.

Hopefully, everyone had a chance to review our earnings release from yesterday. If not, it can be found on our website at univest.net under the Investor Relations tab.

We reported net income of $20 million during the second quarter or $0.69 per share. While loan outstandings contracted by $31.9 million during the quarter, production has remained solid through the first 6 months of the year. However, we continue to be impacted by early payoffs and paydowns. Overall, year-to-date commercial