Loblaw Companies Limited (LBLCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCPK:LBLCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Dufresne - CFO & Member of Management Board

Roy MacDonald - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Li - Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division

Irene Ora Nattel - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

John Zamparo - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Mark David Carden - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Mark Robert Petrie - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Michael Van Aelst - TD Cowen, Research Division

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Loblaws Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Results. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 24, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Roy MacDonald

Great. Thank you very much, Sal, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Loblaw Companies Limited Second Quarter 2025 Results Call. As usual, I'm joined here this morning by Per Bank, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and by Richard Dufresne, our Chief Financial Officer.

And before I begin the call, I'll remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Loblaw's anticipated future results.

These statements are based on assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. As such, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulator. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they're made. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or