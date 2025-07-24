GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) delivered an outstanding Q2 ’25 report with substantial guidance going into the end of eFY25. As part of its growth strategy, GEV will be accelerating its general and administrative cost reduction program, targeting $600mm
GE Vernova Has The Most To Gain From Energy Policy Changes
Summary
- GE Vernova Inc. delivered a strong Q2 ’25, raising guidance and accelerating $600M in annual G&A cost reductions, supporting robust margin expansion.
- Policy changes like the OBBBA and expiring renewable tax credits are set to drive near-term growth in wind and electrification and long-term growth in power, potentially boosting backlog.
- Services is a major value driver for long-term, recurring revenue for GE Vernova. As the installed base grows through equipment sales, services sales should reflect a larger customer base.
- Despite premium valuation, I reiterate my Strong Buy rating for GEV stock with a $742/share target, justified by growth, backlog strength, and improving profitability.
