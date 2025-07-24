The residential property market sees various challenges amid macroeconomic volatility and skyrocketing prices. Yet, D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) remains stable and well-positioned with its strategic operations. Its robust liquidity position ensures the sustainability of
D.R. Horton: Robust Operations And Liquidity Warrant An Upside
Summary
- Many homebuilders like D.R. Horton experience the softness in the housing market, but I don't think it will lead to a crash considering their cautious construction and low inventory.
- DHI takes advantage of its geographical diversification and inventory management to set a strategic pricing, attract demand, and stabilize operating costs.
- Its robust liquidity with only a 0.90x Net Debt/EBITDA ensures its sustainability.
- Its P/B and the DCF Model suggest potential underpricing with a reasonable upside potential.
- Technicals show early bullish signals amid improving momentum and potential increase to the 0.618 Fibonacci Retracement at $165.72. strengthening my strong buy rating.
