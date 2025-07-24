CSX Corporation: Back In Position To Deliver Growth (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I upgrade CSX to buy as operational recovery is complete, with clear signs of volume momentum and improved customer satisfaction.
- Key growth catalysts—Howard Street Tunnel expansion and industrial development—are on track, unlocking capacity and supporting long-term market share gains.
- Despite a 3.4% revenue decline, underlying strength is evident in intermodal and minerals, with management seeming confident in H2 2025 volume growth.
