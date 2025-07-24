Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q2: 2025-07-23 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.04
 | Revenue of $2.41B (7.07% Y/Y) beats by $15.95M

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mary Anne Whitney - Executive VP & CFO
Ronald J. Mittelstaedt - Founder, CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Adam Samuel Bubes - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Bryan Nicholas Burgmeier - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Christopher Allan Murray - ATB Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
James Joseph Schumm - TD Cowen, Research Division
John Trevor Romeo - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Kevin Chiang - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Konark Gupta - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Michael Doumet - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division
Noah Duke Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Stephanie Lynn Benjamin Moore - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Toni Michele Kaplan - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Tyler Brown - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Waste Connections, Inc. Q2 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the floor over to Ron Mittelstaedt, President and CEO. Sir, please go ahead.

Ronald J. Mittelstaedt

Okay. Thank you, operator, and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to this conference call to discuss our second quarter results and updated outlook for 2025, along with providing a framework for the back half of the year. I'm joined this morning by Mary Anne Whitney, our CFO; and several other members of our senior management.

As noted in our release, we once again delivered results above the high end of our outlook for the quarter. In spite of incremental headwinds in Q2 from lower-than-expected contributions from higher-margin, commodity-related activities and continued sluggishness in the economy

