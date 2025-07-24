Reliance, Inc. (RS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Arthur Ajemyan - CFO & Senior VP

Karla R. Lewis - President, CEO & Director

Stephen P. Koch - Executive VP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Nicholas Hacking - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Martin John Englert - Seaport Research Partners

Michael Dwayne Harris - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Kimberly Orlando - Unidentified Company

ADDO Investor Relations - Unidentified Company

Greetings, and welcome to the Reliance, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thanks to all of you for joining our conference call to discuss Reliance's Second Quarter 2025 financial results. I am joined by Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Koch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Arthur Ajemyan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A recording of this call will be posted on the Investors section of our website at investor.reliance.com. Please read the forward-looking statement disclosures included in our earnings release issued yesterday and note that it applies to all statements made during this teleconference. The reconciliations of the adjusted numbers are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation part of our earnings release.

Karla R. Lewis

Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2025 performance. Our solid financial results once again demonstrated the resilience of our proven business model in a volatile environment. Our