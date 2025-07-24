Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Mike Stepniak - Senior VP & CFO
Sean Christopher Meakim - Vice President of Investor Relations
Vimal M. Kapur - Chairman & CEO
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division
Charles Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Christopher M. Snyder - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Deane Michael Dray - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Joseph Alfred Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Nicole Sheree DeBlase - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC
Scott Reed Davis - Melius Research LLC
Sheila Karin Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Honeywell Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the call over to Sean Meakim, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Sean Christopher Meakim
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Honeywell's second quarter 2025 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vimal Kapur; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Stepniak.
This webcast and the presentation materials, including non-GAAP reconciliations, are available on our Investor Relations website. From time to time, we post new information that may be of interest or material to our investors on this website. Our discussion today includes forward-looking statements that are based on our best view of the world and of our businesses as we see them today and are subject to risks and uncertainties including the ones described in our SEC filings.
- Read more current HON analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts