Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John A. Olin - Executive VP & CFO
Kyra Yates - Vice President of Investor Relations
Rafael Ottoni Santana - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Adam Roszkowski - BofA Securities, Research Division
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division
Brady Steven Lierz - Stephens Inc., Research Division
Christian Zyla - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Ivan Yi - Wolfe Research, LLC
Jatin Khanna - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Oliver Z Jiang - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Robert Cameron Wertheimer - Melius Research LLC

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Wabtec Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Kyra Yates, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Kyra Yates

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Wabtec's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. With us today are President and CEO, Rafael Santana; CFO, John Olin; and Senior Vice President of Finance, John Mastalerz. Today's slide presentation, along with our earnings release and financial disclosures were posted to our website earlier today and can be accessed on the Investor Relations tab. Some statements we are making are forward-looking and based on our best view of the world and our business today. For more detailed risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our forward-looking statements, please see the disclosures in our earnings release and presentation. We will also discuss non-GAAP financial metrics and encourage you to read our disclosures and reconciliation tables carefully as you consider these metrics. I will now turn the call over to Rafael.

Rafael Ottoni Santana

Thanks, Kyra and good morning, everyone. Let's move

