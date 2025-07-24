Pool Corporation (POOL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melanie M. Housey Hart - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer

Peter D. Arvan - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Collin Andrew Verron - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

David John Manthey - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Garik Simha Shmois - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

Richard Samuel Reid - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Ryan James Merkel - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Scott Andrew Schneeberger - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Shaun Francis Calnan - BofA Securities, Research Division

Susan Marie Maklari - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Trey Grooms - Stephens Inc., Research Division

William Andrew Carter - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Pool Corporation Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Hart, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Melanie M. Housey Hart

Thank you, and welcome to our second quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Our discussion, comments and responses to questions today may include forward-looking statements, including management's outlook for 2025 and future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information regarding the factors and variables that could cause actual results to differ from projected results are discussed in our 10-K.

In addition, we may make references to non-GAAP financial measures in our comments. A description and reconciliation of our non- GAAP financial measures included in our press release are posted to our corporate website in the Investor Relations section. We have included a presentation on our investor website to summarize key points from our press release and call