Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 11:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Andrew R. Harrison - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer of Alaska Airlines Inc
Benito Minicucci - President, CEO & Director
Jason Matthew Berry - Executive VP of Cargo & Horizon Air President
Ryan St. John - Corporate Participant
Shane R. Tackett - CFO & Executive VP of Finance
Conference Call Participants
Andrew George Didora - BofA Securities, Research Division
Catherine Maureen O'Brien - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Conor T. Cunningham - Melius Research LLC
Daniel J. McKenzie - Seaport Research Partners
Duane Thomas Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Jamie Nathaniel Baker - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
John Dewey Dorsett - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research, LLC
Shannon Doherty - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Thomas John Fitzgerald - TD Cowen, Research Division
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alaska Air Group 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's call is being recorded and will be accessible for future playback at alaskaair.com. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Alaska Air Group's Vice President of Finance, Planning and Investor Relations, Ryan St. John.
Ryan St. John
Thank you, operator, and good morning. Thanks for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2025 earnings results. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release along with several accompanying slides detailing our results, which are available at investor.alaskaair.com.
On today's call, you will hear updates from Ben, Andrew and Shane. Several others of our management team are also on the line to answer your questions during the Q&A portion of the call. Air Group reported a second quarter GAAP net
- Read more current ALK analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts