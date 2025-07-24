QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick W. Anderson - Chief Financial Officer

Todd A. Gipple - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Brian Joseph Martin - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division

Damon Paul DelMonte - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Jeffrey Allen Rulis - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Nathan James Race - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the QCR Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Gipple, CEO. Please go ahead.

Todd A. Gipple

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our call today. I want to begin with an overview of our second quarter performance and then spend some time talking more deeply about the business. Nick will then provide additional details on our financial results. We delivered strong second quarter earnings, driving an EPS improvement of 13% over the first quarter.

These results were highlighted by a significant increase in net interest income, driven by both net interest margin expansion and strong loan growth, improved capital markets revenue and disciplined noninterest expense management. We were pleased to deliver margin expansion during the quarter as we continue to drive our cost of funds lower while maintaining stable loan yields in a persistently challenging inverted yield curve environment.

Our loan growth also rebounded, reaching an annualized rate of 8% when adding back the impact from the planned runoff of M2 equipment finance loans and leases. This growth was driven by strong new loan production for the quarter. We continue to be optimistic about solid loan