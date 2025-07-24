FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ajay Sabherwal - Chief Financial Officer

Mollie Hawkes - Head of Marketing, Communications & Investor Relations

Steven H. Gunby - CEO & Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Owen Nicholas - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

James Edwin Yaro - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Tobey O'Brien Sommer - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Welcome to the FTI Consulting Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mollie Hawkes, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mollie Hawkes

Good morning. Welcome to the FTI Consulting conference call to discuss the company's second quarter 2025 earnings results as reported this morning. Management will begin with formal remarks, after which they will take your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act including the company's outlook and expectations for the full year 2025 based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, assumptions and estimates and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. For a discussion of risks and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ from those contemplated by forward-looking statements, investors should review the safe harbor statement in the earnings press release issued this morning. A copy of which is available on our website at www.fticonsulting.com as well as other disclosures under the heading of Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Information in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings