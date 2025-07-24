CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Alan K. Shepard - President & CFO
Navneet Behl - Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas J. DeIuliis - CEO & Director
Tyler Lewis - VP of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Benjamin Zachary Parham - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
David Adam Deckelbaum - TD Cowen, Research Division
Jacob Phillip Roberts - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, Research Division
Leo Paul Mariani - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division
Michael Stephen Scialla - Stephens Inc., Research Division
Noah B. Hungness - BofA Securities, Research Division
Wei Jiang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the CNX Resources Second Quarter 2025 Q&A Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Lewis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Tyler Lewis
Thank you, and good morning to everybody. Welcome to CNX's second quarter Q&A conference call. Today, we will be answering questions related to our second quarter results. This morning, we posted to our Investor Relations website an updated slide presentation and detailed second quarter earnings release data such as quarterly E&P data, financial statements and non-GAAP reconciliations, which can be found in a document titled 2Q 2025 Earnings Results and Supplemental Information of CNX Resources.
Also, we posted to our Investor Relations website, our prepared remarks for the quarter, which we hope everyone had a chance to read before the call. As the call today will be used exclusively for Q&A.
With me today for Q&A are Nick DeIuliis, our Chief Executive Officer; Alan Shepard, President and Chief Financial Officer; and Navneet Behl, our Chief Operating Officer.
Please note that the company's
