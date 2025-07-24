Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam H. Schechter - President, CEO & Chairman

Christin O'Donnell - Vice President of Investor Relations

Julia A. Wang - CFO & Executive VP

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Frederick Brackmann - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Ann Kathleen Hynes - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

David Michael Westenberg - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Elizabeth Hammell Anderson - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research LLC

Kevin Caliendo - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Lisa Christine Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Luke England Sergott - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Michael Aaron Cherny - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division

Patrick Bernard Donnelly - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Tycho W. Peterson - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Christin O'Donnell, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christin O'Donnell

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Labcorp's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. As detailed in today's press release, there will be a replay of this conference call available. With me today are Adam Schechter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Julia Wang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This morning, in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.labcorp.com, we posted both our press release and an Investor Relations presentation with additional information on our business and operations, which include a reconciliation of the