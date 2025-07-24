In my last article on KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), I highlighted how the company continues to execute well across segments, with process control becoming structurally more important in a post-EUV world. Since then, DRAM and HBM adoption have
KLA Corporation: Great Fundamentals, But The Price Already Reflects It
Summary
- KLA Corporation excels in process control, but its current valuation already reflects much of its structural strengths and growth narrative.
- KLAC stock has surged 30%+ since my last article, now trading at a premium to peers with similar growth, making further upside dependent on significant positive surprises.
- Key watch areas: DRAM share gains, China revenue mix, 2026 growth outlook, and potential foundry share outside TSMC, especially with Intel.
- Despite best-in-class margins and execution, I maintain a Hold rating for KLAC until either 2026 prospects improve or valuation becomes more attractive.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.