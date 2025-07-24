Robinhood Ahead Of Q2: Doesn't Hurt To Be Picky Here

Joseph Parrish
2.66K Followers

Summary

  • Robinhood's valuation is too high for entry, given its $90B market cap and 67x P/E, despite strong recent growth.
  • Improvements include rising net revenues, asset growth, and real earnings, but customer growth remains modest and reliant on existing users.
  • The competitive landscape is fierce, with established players dominating key financial services that Robinhood aspires to offer.
  • I maintain a Hold rating, seeing better value below $40B market cap, as current pricing assumes best-case growth without setbacks.
Young woman is holding broccoli on a fork and making a disgusted face while surrounded by fresh vegetables in a kitchen

AmnajKhetsamtip/iStock via Getty Images

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is hot, in my opinion, too hot. Over the past year, it's gained quite a bit in share price.

150% happened since I covered it in March. At the time, I rated it a Hold. Despite plenty of good

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish
2.66K Followers
I analyze securities based on value investing, an owner's mindset, and a long-term horizon. I don't write sell articles as those are considered short theses, and I never recommend shorting.Former advisory representative at Fidelity. I do my own investing now and share my research here.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HOOD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOOD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOOD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News