IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q2: 2025-07-24 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.03
 | Revenue of $91.68M (3.06% Y/Y) beats by $842.18K

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Horsley - Senior VP & Head of Investor Relations
Richard L. Gelfond - CEO & Director
Natasha Fernandes - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Omar Mejias Santiago - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Chad Beynon - Macquarie Research
Eric Handler - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division
Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division
Steven Frankel - Rosenblatt Securities Inc., Research Division
Michael Hickey - The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division
Andrew Crum - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division
David Karnovsky - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Patrick Sholl - Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division
Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
David Joyce - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2025 IMAX Corporation Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jennifer Horsley, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Horsley

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for IMAX's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today to review the financial results are Rich Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer; and A - Natasha Fernandes, our Chief Financial Officer.

Rob Lister, Chief Legal Officer, is also joining us today. Today's conference call is being webcast in its entirety on our website. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call. In addition, the full text of our earnings press release and the slide presentation have been posted on the Investor Relations section of our site. Our historical Excel model is posted to the website as well.

