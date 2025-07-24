Globe Life Inc. (GL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank Martin Svoboda - Co-Chairman & Co-CEO

James Matthew Darden - Co-Chairman & Co-CEO

Stephen Mota - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Thomas Peter Kalmbach - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Scott Kligerman - TD Cowen, Research Division

Elyse Beth Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Jack Matten - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Jamminder Singh Bhullar - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

John Bakewell Barnidge - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Mark Douglas Hughes - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Ryan Joel Krueger - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Suneet Laxman L. Kamath - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Thomas George Gallagher - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Wesley Collin Carmichael - Autonomous Research US LP

Wilma Carter Jackson Burdis - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Globe Life Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Release Call. My name is Laura, and I will be a coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand you over to your host, Stephen Mota, Senior Director of Investor Relations to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Stephen Mota

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Joining the call today are Frank Svoboda and Matt Darden, our Co-Chief Executive Officers; Tom Kalmbach, our Chief Financial Officer; Mike Majors, our Chief Strategy Officer; and Brian Mitchell, our General Counsel. Some of our comments or answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements that are provided for general guidance purposes only. Accordingly, please refer to our earnings release 2024 10-K and any subsequent forms 10-Q on file with the SEC. Some of our comments may also contain non-GAAP measures. Please see our earnings release and website for discussion of these terms and reconciliations to