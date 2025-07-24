Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Fisher - Senior Vice President of Product Supply, Trading & Wholesale

Gary K. Simmons - Executive VP & COO

Greg Bram - Corporate Participant

Homer Bhullar - Vice President of Investor Relations & Finance

R. Lane Riggs - CEO, President & Chairman

Richard Joe Walsh - Executive VP & General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Douglas George Blyth Leggate - Wolfe Research, LLC

Jason Daniel Gabelman - TD Cowen, Research Division

Joseph Gregory Laetsch - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Manav Gupta - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Matthew Robert Lovseth Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, Research Division

Neil Singhvi Mehta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Paul Benedict Sankey - Sankey Research LLC

Phillip J. Jungwirth - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Ryan M. Todd - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Theresa Chen - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Yim Chuen Cheng - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Valero Energy Corp.'s Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Homer Bhullar, Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Homer Bhullar

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Valero Energy Corporation's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Lane Riggs, our Chairman, CEO and President; Jason Fraser, our Executive Vice President and CFO; Gary Simmons, our Executive Vice President and COO; Rich Walsh, our Executive Vice President and General Counsel; and several other members of Valero's senior management team.

If you've not received the earnings release and would like a copy, you can find one on our website at