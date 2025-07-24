Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) reported the company’s Q2 results on the 24th of July in pre-market hours. The swimming pool product distributor reported fairly good results from the summer season, but lowered the 2025 profit guidance to
Pool Corporation: Getting Caught In Macroeconomic Turbulence After Resilient Q2
Summary
- Pool Corporation reported a return to positive revenue growth in Q2. Earnings growth remained subdued, but resilient when considering the industry backdrop.
- Macroeconomic weakness is still catching up to Pool Corp. The company had to revise the 2025 guidance downwards.
- I believe that Pool Corp's stock is still overvalued with 24% downside to $251.
