Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Oliver Graham - CEO & Director

Stefan Schellinger - Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Lyons - Investor Relations Director

Conference Call Participants

Arun Shankar Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Joshua David Spector - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Niccolo Andreas Piccini - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Richard Clayton Carlson - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Stefan Diaz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Quarterly Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Stephen Lyons. Please go ahead, sir.

Stephen Lyons

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody. Thank you for joining today for Ardagh Metal Packaging's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call, which follows the earlier publication of AMP's earnings release for the second quarter. I'm joined today by Oliver Graham, AMP's Chief Executive Officer; and Stefan Schellinger, AMP's Chief Financial Officer.

Before moving to your questions, we will first provide some introductory remarks around AMP's performance and outlook. AMP's earnings release and related materials for the second quarter can be found on AMP's website at ir.ardaghmetalpackaging.com.

Remarks today will include certain forward-looking statements and include use of non-IFRS financial measures. Actual results could vary materially from such statements. Please review the details of AMP's forward-looking statements disclaimer and reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to IFRS financial measures in AMP's earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Oliver Graham.

Oliver Graham

Thanks, Stephen. We continued our strong year-to-date performance in the second quarter with 5% global shipments growth and 18% adjusted EBITDA growth versus the prior year, again, ahead of guidance. Our results were particularly driven by strong volume growth in the Americas, reflecting the