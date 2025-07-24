Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Oliver Graham - CEO & Director
Stefan Schellinger - Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Lyons - Investor Relations Director
Conference Call Participants
Arun Shankar Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Joshua David Spector - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Niccolo Andreas Piccini - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Richard Clayton Carlson - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Stefan Diaz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Quarterly Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Stephen Lyons. Please go ahead, sir.
Stephen Lyons
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody. Thank you for joining today for Ardagh Metal Packaging's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call, which follows the earlier publication of AMP's earnings release for the second quarter. I'm joined today by Oliver Graham, AMP's Chief Executive Officer; and Stefan Schellinger, AMP's Chief Financial Officer.
Before moving to your questions, we will first provide some introductory remarks around AMP's performance and outlook. AMP's earnings release and related materials for the second quarter can be found on AMP's website at ir.ardaghmetalpackaging.com.
Remarks today will include certain forward-looking statements and include use of non-IFRS financial measures. Actual results could vary materially from such statements. Please review the details of AMP's forward-looking statements disclaimer and reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to IFRS financial measures in AMP's earnings release.
I will now turn the call over to Oliver Graham.
Oliver Graham
Thanks, Stephen. We continued our strong year-to-date performance in the second quarter with 5% global shipments growth and 18% adjusted EBITDA growth versus the prior year, again, ahead of guidance. Our results were particularly driven by strong volume growth in the Americas, reflecting the
