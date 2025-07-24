Vidrala, S.A. (VDRFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCPK:VDRFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Iñigo Mendieta de la Rica - Corporate Finance Director
Rául Gómez Merino - Chief Executive Officer
Unai Alvarez - Corporate Participant
Conference Call Participants
Enrique Yáguez Avilés - Bestinver Sociedad De Valores, S.A., Research Division
Francisco Ruiz - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Inigo Egusquiza Castellanos - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division
Luis de Toledo Heras - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division
Manuel Lorente Ortega - Banco Santander, S.A., Research Division
Natasha Caroline Brilliant - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the conference call organized by Vidrala to present its 2025 first half results. Vidrala will be represented in this meeting by Rául Gómez, CEO; Iñigo Mendieta, Corporate Finance Director; and Unai Alvarez, Investor Relations. The presentation will be held in English. In the Q&A session, questions will be also answered in Spanish. Nevertheless, it is strongly recommended to post questions in English in order to facilitate understanding of everyone. In the company website, www.vidrala.com, you will find available a presentation that will be used as supporting material to cover this call as well as a link to access the webcast.
Mr. Alvarez, you now have the floor. Thank you.
Unai Alvarez
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. As announced, Vidrala published its 2025 first half results this morning. We also shared our presentation to support today's call. We will start by quickly explaining the main numbers in the presentation. After that, we will spend time answering your questions about the business.
Now Iñigo will explain the key financial performance for the first half.
Iñigo Mendieta de la Rica
Thanks, Unai. So let's begin with a quick overview of the main financial figures. For the first half
- Read more current VDRFF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts