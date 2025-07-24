Intel: Handling A Hard Situation Well

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel Corporation's Q2 '25 results beat Street estimates; margins are still hurting, but CEO Tan is cutting aggressively, and 18A is on track.
  • Tan is being transparent about the impact of the tariff pullback on sales and his desire to reduce underutilized fabs without confirming demand.
  • This is a good approach because it keeps expectations manageable and buys more time to lead up to 18A.
  • This quarter confirmed to us the roadmap to integrate the 18A family into the next three generations, and that'll make Intel's products competitive and attract external clients.
  • We continue to be bullish on INTC stock and suggest investors view it as an undervalued trade.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Microprocessors on a dark background

Andrei Berezovskii

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported its Q2 2025 results after a series of post-earnings freefalls, particularly one last August that got the stock stuck in the sub-$30 range, a level we expect Intel to potentially break in H1'26. This quarter, for

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
10.9K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News