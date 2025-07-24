Konecranes Plc (KNCRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Konecranes Plc (OTCPK:KNCRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Linda Hakkila - Chief Investor Relations Officer

Marko Tulokas - President and CEO & Business Area President of Industrial Equipment

Teo Juhani Ottola - CFO & Deputy CEO

Conference Call Participants

Antti Kansanen - SEB, Research Division

Daniela C. R. de Carvalho e Costa - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Mikael Doepel - Nordea Markets, Research Division

Panu Laitinmäki - Danske Bank A/S, Research Division

Linda Hakkila

Hello all, and welcome to follow Konecranes' Q2 2025 Results Webcast. My name is Linda Hakkila, and I'm the new VP Investor Relations here at Konecranes. With me today as our main speakers, we have our new President and CEO, Marko Tulokas; and our CFO, Teo Ottola.

Before we proceed with the presentation, I would like to remind you about the disclaimer as we might be making forward-looking statements. Here, you can see our presenters and agenda for today. First, our CEO will give us an update on the market and group performance. After that, our CFO will guide us through the business area performance and balance sheet topics. After that, we are happy to start the Q&A session and answer your questions. But now without any further comments, I would like to hand over to our CEO.

Marko Tulokas

Thank you, Linda. A warm welcome also on my behalf. It is my great pleasure to deliver the first quarterly report as CEO. I am particularly excited to deliver a report after such a strong quarter of continued solid performance. As this is my first quarter as the CEO of Konecranes, I would like to say a few words about the big picture and remind you all about our growth-focused strategy before I start talking about our strong performance in the second