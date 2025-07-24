ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Barry Balfe - Chief Operating Officer
Kate Haven - Vice President of Investor Relations
Nigel Clerkin - Chief Financial Officer
Steven A. Cutler - CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen, Research Division
David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Elizabeth Hammell Anderson - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Eric White Coldwell - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Jack Meehan - Nephron Research LLC
Jailendra P. Singh - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Justin D. Bowers - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Luke England Sergott - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Maxwell Andrew Smock - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Michael Aaron Cherny - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division
Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division
Patrick Bernard Donnelly - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research
Rob Cottrell - Unidentified Company
Sebastian L. Sandler - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ICON Plc Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Kate Haven. Please go ahead.
Kate Haven
Good day, and thank you joining us on this call covering the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Also on the call today, we have our CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler...
Operator
Kate you're now live, please go ahead.
Kate Haven
Can you hear me? Good day, and thank you for joining us on this call covering the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Also on the call today, we have our CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler; our CFO, Nigel Clerkin; and our COO, Barry Balfe.
- Read more current ICLR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts