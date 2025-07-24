Acerinox, S.A. (ANIOY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCPK:ANIOY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2025 results presentation. The call will be hosted today by Bernardo Velazquez, our CEO, together with Miguel Ferrandis, CCO; and Esther Camós, CFO of the group.

As you all know, this has been a challenging second quarter and first half of the year, marked by significant geopolitical uncertainties, regional conflicts and of course, the tariff war. With no doubt, all of this have impacted the global landscape. During this call, we look forward to discussing the progress we have made in navigating this complex situation.

But before getting started, let me remind you that this conference call is being broadcast on our website at acerinox.com, where you can also find the financial statements and the management report for the first half of the year.

With that, I'll now give the floor to our CEO. Bernardo, please go ahead.

Bernardo Velazquez Herreros

Thank you, Carlos. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending this presentation, and thank you, Carlos, for the introduction. .

It has really been an uncertain year. We expected the recovery for 2025. Remember, after