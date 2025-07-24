Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Reigelman - Director, IR

Drake Mills - Chairman, President & CEO

Martin Hall - President, CEO & Director

Jim Crotwell - Senior Executive Officer & Chief Risk Officer

William Wallace - CFO & Senior Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Olney - Stephens Inc.

Michael Rose - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Wood Lay - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.

Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Origin Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tom, and I'll be your Evercall coordinator. The format of the call includes prepared remarks from the company followed by a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Chris Reigelman, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chris Reigelman

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. We issued our earnings press release yesterday afternoon, a copy of which is available on our website, along with the slide presentation that we will refer to during this call. Please refer to Page 2 of our slide presentation, which includes our safe harbor statements regarding forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. For those joining by phone, please note the slide presentation is available on our website at www.ir.origin.bank. Please also note that our safe harbor statements are available on Page 7 of our earnings release filed with the SEC yesterday. All comments made during today's call are subject to the safe harbor statements in our slide presentation and earnings release.

I'm joined this morning by Origin Bancorp's Chairman, President and CEO, Drake Mills; President and CEO of Origin Bank, Lance Hall; our Chief