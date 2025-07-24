McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joseph F. Hanna - President, CEO & Director

Keith E. Pratt - Executive VP, CFO & Assistant Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Marc Frye Riddick - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Scott Andrew Schneeberger - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group, LLC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the McGrath RentCorp Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] This conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Before we begin, note that the matters that the company management will be discussing today that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's expectations, strategies, prospects, backlog or targets. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations are disclosed under Risk Factors in the company's Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements that are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. In addition to the press release issued today, the company also filed with the SEC the earnings release on Form 8-K and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Speaking today will be Joe Hanna, Chief Executive Officer; and Keith Pratt, Chief Financial Officer. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Hanna. Please go ahead, sir.

Joseph F. Hanna

Thank you, Jess. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for McGrath